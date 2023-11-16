Artificial intelligence: an opportunity or a risk?

© KEYSTONE/Martial Trezzini

While some experts warn that artificial intelligence (AI) is as dangerous as a nuclear war and call for regulation of this technology, others see AI as the next big technological revolution – and Switzerland is in danger of being left behind. Who is right? Join the discussion.

"Berset needs to be repaired." This translation of a headline about the Swiss interior minister by an AI programme is rather confusing. The original read: "Berset still has to fix it." What artificial intelligence produces can be funny, sometimes even bizarre. However, it gets serious when a so-called chatbot suddenly advises a man to commit suicide or a self-driving car causes an accident.

Today, artificial intelligence can be found in many areas of life. "The world will be a different place in the future. We need to regulate AI," said Communications Minister Albert Rösti in a recent interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung. Rösti also emphasised that innovation should not be inhibited. Artificial intelligence can certainly be a useful technology, for example in analysing tumours or as a support for nursing staff. But it can also be dangerous.

The current "dialogue" selection provides you with different articles on the opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence.

The "dialogue" editorial team has chosen articles from all language regions and translated them into the national languages and into English. The selection offers new perspectives on the topic as well as insights into sometimes absurd AI creations.

What is your opinion?

What is "dialogue"?

The editorial offering aims to promote dialogue between the different regions of the country and the Swiss Abroad without language barriers.

