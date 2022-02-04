Swiss-based airport services firm suffers ransomware attack

Swissport services a number of international airports and airlines globally. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Swissport, the world’s largest airport ground services and cargo handling company, has been targeted by ransomware hackers.

This content was published on February 4, 2022 - 15:48

The canton Zurich-based firm said it spotted the hack early enough on Thursday to contain potential damage to its IT systems. Some flights have been delayed at Zurich airport and passengers are being warned of further potential disruption.

Swissport’s website was forced offline by the cyberattack and the company said some services had been affected for both passengers and freight.

"The situation has been contained and measures have been taken to prevent further spread," a spokesperson told Swiss public broadcaster SRF.

Swissport is the latest high profile cyberattack attack in Switzerland in recent months.

In January, the Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross said its humanitarian services had been compromised by a hackExternal link.

Swiss municipalities have also been hacked, including the towns of MontreuxExternal link and Rolle in western Switzerland.

The group that hacked the Rolle database posted information on the dark net and warned it could attack other towns, companies or hospitalsExternal link.

And a hacker recently gained access to thousands of commuter detailsExternal link in the Swiss Railways system, but chose to publicise the weak spot rather than cause damage.

Swissport was sold to a consortium of international investorsExternal link by its Chinese owners in 2020 after suffering losses from the Covid-19 pandemic.

