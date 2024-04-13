Moon robots learn to walk – in Zurich
For over ten years researchers at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich have been developing robots that will one day explore the terrain or search for raw materials on the Moon or Mars.
In this video, Hendrik Kolvenbach and Philip Arm show us what their “ANYmal” robot can already do and how their research is continuing.
