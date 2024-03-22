Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Science

Herwig Schopper – a centenarian on the impact of physics

The German experimental physicist Herwig Franz Schopper was the director general of CERN from 1981 to 1988. This February he turned 100 years old. In this video he looks back at some of his highlights and encounters and shares some personal thoughts on research.

This content was published on
1 minute

A documentary and animation filmmaker from Bern, Michele studied film at Zurich University of the Arts. He's been a swissinfo.ch video journalist since 2004 and has a special interest in developing new video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles.

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more
CERN opens Science Gateway.

More

CERN opens new museum and visitor centre

This content was published on The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) has launched a museum and visitor attraction, the Science Gateway, near Geneva.

Read more: CERN opens new museum and visitor centre

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR