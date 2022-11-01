All quiet (nearly) during Halloween night in Swiss cities

Youths pelted vehicles with eggs and stones in an incident west of Zurich (Archive photo). Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Halloween night was generally quiet in Switzerland. However, there was some minor damage to property in various places, according to a survey of police operations centres.

Police in Switzerland's largest city, Zurich, had more to do on Halloween night than usual on a Monday evening, according to an official. Young people had mainly thrown eggs at each other. However, there were no major incidents. Halloween was comparatively quiet, with about 40 incidents.

Zurich cantonal police reported about 50 incidents. In addition to eggs thrown at building facades, the police also received reports of broken side mirrors on cars. There were no reports of horror clowns scaring people.

In nearby Aargau however, police noted an increase in Halloween incidents. Almost 50 reports of damage to vehicles and buildings and disturbances of the peace were received by the emergency call centre.

Halloween night also left its mark in Zug. According to the police, there was only a few cases of damage to property. The police had held numerous talks with young people and explained that damage to property would have far-reaching consequences.

The night was quiet elsewhere in the country, notably in Geneva, Lausanne, Basel, Bern and St. Gallen according to a survey carried out by the Swiss Keystone-SDA news agency.

