Conflict in Ukraine prompts reaction from Swiss civil society

The Fraumünster cathedral, one of Zurich's main churches, was lit in the colours of the Ukrainian flag during a demonstration on Monday evening. © Keystone/Michael Buholzer

Several thousand people in Switzerland have again protested against Russia’s attack on Ukraine, amid calls to take in refugees fleeing the conflict.

This content was published on March 1, 2022 - 12:42

swissinfo.ch/urs

An estimated 20,000 demonstrators in the city of Zurich, including the mayor, Corine Mauch, accused the Russian government of breaching international law. They expressed their solidarity with the population in Ukraine.

A special service was held in one of Zurich’s main churches, which was illuminated in the colours of Ukraine’s flag.

Peace protests were also staged in the towns of Zug and Chur, according to the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. They follow a major demonstration in the Swiss capital, Bern, at the weekend.

Aid

Ahead of an expected wave of refugees in western Europe, aid organisations in Switzerland launched appeals to help the victims of the conflict.

A government advisory commission and the non-governmental Swiss Refugee Council both called on the authorities to allow visa-free entry for people fleeing Ukraine.

“The Refugee Council urges the government to grant unbureaucratic protection,” it said in a statement.

On Monday Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said Switzerland would participate in European humanitarian efforts and was considering granting special temporary refugee status to people fleeing Ukraine.

The humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company, has launched a fundraising campaign for the victims. The money is to be used for aid in Poland in a first phase, but there are plans to extend it to projects in Ukraine at a later stage, according to Swiss SolidarityExternal link.

Russian artists

The military conflict in Ukraine is also affecting cultural events in Switzerland.

The prestigious music festivals in the city of Lucerne and in the mountain resort of Verbier have stopped their cooperation with the world-renowned Russian conductor Valery Gergiev.

The longtime supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been sidelined from concert halls across Europe and the United States.

The Zurich Opera House is under pressure to call off a performance of the Russian-Austrian star soprano Anna Netrebko later this month, according to the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper.

Boycotts of Russian sports teams have also been announced by the Swiss Football Association.

Ukraine solidarity Swiss Solidarity has launched a fundraising campaign to help cope with an expected humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Donations can be paid via postal account 10-15000-6, adding the words “Crisis in Ukraine”. In a first phase, the money will be used to help refugees in countries neighbouring Ukraine, notably in Poland. Swiss Solidarity works with charities and aid organisations, including Caritas, HEKS/EPER, the Swiss Red Cross, Helvetas, Medair, Médecins Sans Frontières and the Terre des hommes foundation. If possible and if necessary, aid projects will also be supported in Ukraine. The money goes exclusively towards humanitarian aid. Swiss Solidarity is an independent foundation. It was born from a programme by the French-language public radio and is now the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, the parent company of SWI swissinfo.ch. End of insertion

Articles in this story A global stress test for freedom of expression

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative