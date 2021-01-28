One-fifth of Swiss are dual-national
Between 2010 and 2019, the proportion of Swiss adults with two passports increased from 14% to 19%, the latest statistics show.This content was published on January 28, 2021 - 15:47
Just under one million Swiss adults (over the age of 15) were dual-nationality in 2019, compared with 700,000 in 2010, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on Thursday.
Of these, 65% obtained their Swiss passport through a process of naturalisation, while the other 35% were born with it. Italian was the most common second citizenship (24% of the total), followed by French (11%), German (9%), then Turkish, Portuguese, and Spanish.
Though this represents an increase over the decade, the numbers of people granted citizenship sank in 2019: the 41,015 who received a Swiss passport that year amounted to a 3.2% drop on 2018.
And notably fewer people were granted fast-track citizenship, a process available to spouses of a Swiss citizen and to children of a naturalised immigrant who have lived in the country for five years. The extension of eased rules to third-generation immigrants in February 2018 also didn’t seem to have an effect: overall numbers on the fast-track dropped from 9,000 to 6,314.
Geneva counts the highest proportion of dual-nationals, with almost 50% of all residents in the canton holding two passports. In Uri and Appenzell Inner Rhoden, only around 5% have this status.
Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.