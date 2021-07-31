Swiss hospitals will reveal proportion of vaccinated personnel

Ticino was the first and hardest hit Swiss canton when the coronavirus made its appearance last March. ¬© Ti-press

For the first time, data on the percentage of vaccinated health personnel in a hospital or medical facility will be made publicly available.

This content was published on July 31, 2021 - 13:01

RTS/ac

The figures will be shared from Sunday in an anonymised manner in the southern Swiss canton of Ticino following a proposal by the cantonal medical officer Giorgio Merlani. The recommendation received approval from hospitals, healthcare facilities, political parties and trade unions in the canton.

In a letter addressed to all health institutions, the cantonal doctor stated that "every citizen-patient has the right to know if the people to whom he entrusts his health are vaccinated or not". From August 1, a special page will be published on the website of the Ticino cantonal health department. This is a first in Switzerland and could be replicated in other parts of the country.

The initiative was welcomed by parliamentarian and chairwoman of the Swiss Health Commission Ruth Humbel. Roswitha Koch of the Swiss Nurses' Association said that this transparency could relieve pressure on nursing staff. Ticino borders Italy, the first country in Europe to make vaccination mandatory for all medical staff. France, another neighbour, has also followed suit prompting a debate in Switzerland on the issue.