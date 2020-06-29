SWISS slowly expands web of destinations from Zurich and Geneva

A sculpture outside the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, one of the destinations that SWISS is flying to again from Zurich Keystone / Luis Tejido

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has published its flight schedules up to October 24, the end of the summer timetable. As well as resuming service to more network destinations, it plans to intensify its frequencies on routes already restored in both its short-haul and long-haul networks.

Keystone-SDA/ts

The Swiss national airline said on Monday it would continue to steadily expand its range of services from both Zurich and Geneva over the coming weeks.

Twelve further European destinations will be returned to SWISS’s Zurich-based network in July, including Bilbao, Alicante, Venice, Cork and Oslo.

SWISS’s Geneva-based network will see the restoration of 24 further points in Europe that include several Southern European tourist destinations: Corfu, Heraklion, Kalamata, Kos, Mykonos, Thessaloniki and Zakynthos in Greece; Brindisi, Catania, Florence and Olbia in Italy; and Alicante, Menorca and Valencia in Spain.

Services will also resume on the Zurich-Geneva route. Twelve weekly frequencies are planned for July and August, rising to 21 in September and October.

Regarding long-haul destinations, the airline is also reinstating its services to São Paulo, Shanghai, Montreal and Tel Aviv from July. The long-haul network will thus comprise 13 destinations in July, rising to 18 by October.

Check entry conditions

On June 15, the government permitted travel between Switzerland and the European Union, the United Kingdom and EFTA states Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. It had previously been suspended in an attempt to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Visitors from outside the Schengen zone – for example from the United States – still can’t enter Switzerland. A decision is expected to be taken on July 6 in cooperation with Schengen member states.

Swiss travellers are advised to check entry conditions in other countries. The foreign ministry advises against international travel.



