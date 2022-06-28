Swiss sprinter banned for four years for steroid use

Alex Wilson blamed the positive result on contaminated meat he ate in Las Vegas Keystone / Urs Flueeler

Swiss sprinter Alex Wilson was banned for four years on Tuesday after an anti-doping tribunal judged he intentionally used an anabolic steroid.

The case flared at the Tokyo Olympics last July when judges at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne reinstated Wilson’s provisional suspension days before he was due to compete in the men’s 100 and 200 metres. He holds the Swiss records for both distances.

Wilson, 31, the 200-metre bronze medallist at the 2018 European Championships, tested positive for the steroid trenbolone in an out-of-competition sample taken in March 2021.

He was allowed to continue competing ahead of the Tokyo Games after blaming contaminated meat he ate in Las Vegas, the Swiss Olympic committee saidExternal link in announcing the latest ruling of its tribunal.

Wilson’s provisional ban during a disciplinary investigation was reinstated in Tokyo after the World Anti-Doping Agency and World Athletics intervened with CAS.

The Swiss Olympic tribunal has now ruled that Wilson intended to use doping and imposed a ban that runs into April 2025. In addition, he must pay a fine, the costs of the proceedings and the costs of Swiss Sport Integrity totalling CHF13,750 ($14,400). He has 21 days to appeal against the verdict at CAS.

