Switzerland sees rise in suicidal thoughts among youngsters

Pro Juventute says the mental wellbeing of children and youths is being neglected. Keystone / Christof Schuerpf

Swiss child and youth support agency Pro Juventute has received 40% more calls from young people with suicidal thoughts during the pandemic.

This content was published on November 15, 2021 - 14:37

swissinfo.ch/mga

The non-profit foundation speaks to around 700 children and youths every day, which is far more than during the first year of Covid-19, it announced on Monday.

Around 1% of these calls (some seven per day) concern youngsters who have had thought of suicide whilst others have self-harmed in some form.

Almost half of the people contacting Pro Juventute say they have experienced sexual harassment online.

Not all the problems can be attributed to the pandemic. Another important theme of consultations (23%) concerns career choices, with many youngsters complaining of “excessive demands and stress”.

“The problems that are now visible are not only a direct consequence of the corona pandemic, but of years of neglect in the area of ​​mental health of children and adolescents - despite many warning signs,” the foundation statedExternal link. “It is time to take the problems of future generations seriously and invest more resources in dealing with them.”

It has called for more funds to support its 147.ch advice service.

More than 300,000 children and young people and almost 140,000 parents in Switzerland benefit from Pro Juventute’s services every year.

