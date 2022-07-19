Massive scout camp gets leg-up from Swiss government and army

Setting the scene for Switzerland's largest-ever summer camp for the national scout and guide movement. © Keystone/Laurent Gillieron

The planned summer camp for around 30,000 Swiss scouts and guides can rely on financial and logistical support as well as help from the army.

The defence ministry said the organisers of the camp could benefit from CHF7 million ($7.2 million), 20 tons of equipment, including tents, blankets and kitchen utensils for the participants in the two-week event.

Member of the militia army and the civil protection organisation have also been contributing about 5,300 days of service to the event, which is due to begin next Saturday.

An estimated 30,000 members of the national scout and guide movement are expected to travel to the camp in the Upper Goms region in the Swiss Alps.

Public railways and bus companies have laid on additional transport and the state-run Swiss Post has issued a special stamp.

Groups from Britain, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Poland, Serbia, Finland, the United States, Belgium and Italy are also attending, according to the organisers.External link

The Swiss defence and sports minister, Viola Amherd, is due to visit the camp next week.

The event, which is organised every 14 years, is the biggest of its kind in Switzerland.

