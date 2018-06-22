This content was published on June 22, 2018 5:00 PM Jun 22, 2018 - 17:00

A Swiss psychologist has come up with a unique way to help combat poverty in the Kenyan capital: slum tourism. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

Gianmarco Marinello from Zurich studied in Switzerland and worked in the private sector before giving it all up to go and work in a poor settlement in South Africa. He moved to Nairobi in 2016 to study social innovation management at the Amani Instituteexternal link, where he met his project co-founder Sriram Damodaran from India.

The two were struck by the high number of street children in the city. Many of the estimated 50,000 street children end up scavenging in dumps for scraps to sell, others turn to crime. Marinello and Damodaran wanted to expose these terrible conditions and offer a way out of the circle of poverty.

They realised that many tourists wanted to discover more about life in the slums, so they set up Nai Namiexternal link, "Nairobi with me" in Kiswahili, offering tours with the young people themselves as guides. The idea is to use their existing skills to create sustainable income.

Swiss public television, SRF, visited the home of one of the guides, Kissmart, and heard from some of the other young guides how dangerous it is to lead a life of crime on the edge of society.

