Up to 4,000 Swiss army soldiers to protect Ukraine peace conference

The Swiss army regularly deploys personnel to assist at major events. KEYSTONE / GAETAN BALLY

Up to 4,000 members of the armed forces may be deployed to secure the Ukraine peace conference at the Bürgenstock in June. They are to provide assistance to the cantonal authorities in canton Nidwalden. The Federal Council authorised the deployment on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA

The high number of army personnel is warranted due to the terrain in the Bürgenstock area and the scope of the undertaking, wrote the Federal Council. Another important reason is the number of assets which are to be protected.

Because more than 2,000 members of the army are to be deployed, parliament must authorise the operation. However, as there is not enough time for a parliamentary order, the Federal Council will submit a report on the army deployment to parliament in autumn.

Airspace in the Bürgenstock area will also be temporarily restricted. According to the Federal Council, this is necessary due to the high-ranking guests who are expected, and who are protected under international law. The airspace will also be restricted and protected by the air force.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/ac

