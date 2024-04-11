Return to nuclear power: problematic or a pragmatic solution?
On February 16, a popular initiative entitled “Electricity for all at all times (stop the blackout)” was launched by centre-right parties in Switzerland challenging the ban on new nuclear power plants.
The initiative aims to amend the Swiss constitution so that “all forms of climate-friendly electricity production are permitted” by trying to enshrine the right to produce energy with any technology that is not relying on fossil fuel. The aim is also to overturn the energy law reform that was endorsed by 58% of voters in 2017. The reform permits a phase out of nuclear power plants in Switzerland and calls for an increase in renewable energy such as solar, geothermal or hydroelectric.
Necessary measure or smoke screen?
According to the initiative committee, these measures are necessary because nuclear energy is essential to Switzerland’s energy security and its strategy against global warming.
Opponents of the initiative, especially on the political left, argue that building new power plants would be a lengthy process that could take until 2050 and that major technical risks remain.
From an environmental perspective, although nuclear energy is considered climate-friendly, the handling of radioactive waste remains a contentious issue for ecological parties and environmentalists.
And from an economic perspective, parts of the energy sector are hesitant to invest in nuclear power. It is considered too expensive when compared to renewable energies and is not profitable in the long term due to operating and waste treatment costs.
