This content was published on August 10, 2017 5:00 PM Aug 10, 2017 - 17:00

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland – to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. This week she teams up with singer, Marco Kunz, from Lucerne. They discuss what makes Swiss kids different from foreign kids growing up in Switzerland, everything from the type of sandwiches they take on school trips to TV viewing rights. (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.chexternal link)