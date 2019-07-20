This content was published on July 20, 2019 10:28 AM

The double-decker cable car has an open upper deck. (Keystone / Urs Flueeler)

Around 150 tourists stranded at the top of the Stanserhorn mountain in central Switzerland had to be rescued by helicopter after the cable car they came up with broke down.

On Friday evening, the monitoring system of the open-air cable car triggered an emergency shutdown due to a technical defect, said the operators. Passengers in the cabins were able reach both ends thanks to a backup mechanism. However, those who were at the top of the mountain were stranded. They had to be transported by three helicopters to the valley below.

stanserhorn stanserhorn cable car station

“At no time were they in any danger,” said the Stanserhorn cable car operators.

Repairs are scheduled for Saturday morning and the cable cars are expected to return to service in the afternoon. A similar incident took place a week ago on the Niesen mountain in the Bernese mountains. The breakdown of the funicular railway had necessitated a rescue by helicopter.

New peaks Reaching new heights with Swiss cable cars Flims is famous for introducing the world's first coupleable chairlift in 1945. A look back at the history of mountain cableways.





SDA-Keystone/ac

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Like swissinfo.ch? Meh? Let us know. Survey Your questions become our stories: time to vote