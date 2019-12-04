This content was published on December 4, 2019 4:25 PM

On Thursday, only one return trip from Paris to Basel is planned

A national strike in France is causing severe disruptions to high-speed TGV rail traffic between Paris and Switzerland.

Swiss Federal Railways issued an advisory discouraging travel along this route from December 5 to 8. Only one TGV train will operate between France and Switzerland on Thursday.

The disruption began on Wednesday afternoon with several trains from Paris cancelled, including the last TGV departing from Geneva.

These two trains will run on a modified schedule, as they will make several exceptional stops along their route. All other high-speed trains between Switzerland and France have been cancelled.

The other Franco-Swiss regional rail link (TER) is also strongly affected by the strikes.

Paris metro and French railway workers plan to walk off the job on Thursday in the latest expression of popular discontent over pension reform.

The last time France made a major attempt to overhaul the pension system was in 1995. The government had to scrap its changes after weeks of strikes that paralyzed the country.

In Switzerland, customers who waive travel will receive free ticket refunds and exchanges.



