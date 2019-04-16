Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Federal Politics

urban politics The bigger the city, the more left-wing its politics

zurich

Zurich, the biggest of Switzerland's big cities.

(© Keystone / Christian Beutler)

In Switzerland, big cities are governed by left-wing administrations, but they are islands in a more centre-right sea. Newly-released statistics confirm the picture.

In the six Swiss cities with over 100,000 inhabitants (Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Lausanne, Bern, Winterthur) left-wing groups held over 70% of local government positions in 2018, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reported on Tuesday.

+ Why do Swiss cities lean to the left?

As the towns become smaller, the profile changes: in urban areas of under 20,000, just 23% of seats are held by the left; the most represented group in these towns is the centre-right Liberal Radicals.

Indeed the Liberal Radicals are the most successful party overall in the 172 towns and cities examined by the FSO, holding 30% of the seats. Along with the People’s Party and Christian Democrats, the centre-right and right account for over half of all seats.

Regionally, the picture also conforms to received wisdom: French-speaking towns and cities are more left than the national average, while in Ticino things lean towards the right.

As for the right-wing People’s Party, their urban base is almost exclusively confined to towns and cities in German-speaking Switzerland.

Greens have continued to progress and stood at 7% of seats nationally in 2018.

The FSO also reported on the level of female representation in town administrations: at around 30%, the proportion of women has remained stable for the past two decades, it says.

Parliamentary elections 2019 Four parties stand out ahead of national elections

We take a closer look at the success of the Greens, the Radical-Liberals, the Social Democrats and the Liberal Greens in cantonal polls.

Keystone-SDA/dos

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters