Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Veggie consumption Carrots remain Switzerland’s favourite vegetable

Woman carrying carrots

Balanced diet: the Swiss got through 71,718 tonnes of carrots last year

(Keystone)

Carrots are firmly rooted in the Swiss diet, with the average Swiss getting through 8.45kg (18.6lb) of them last year. 

This was up from 7.91kg the previous year, according to the Statistical Annual Vegetable Report 2018, published on Friday by the Office for Vegetable-Growing and Special Cropsexternal link. A total of 71,718 tonnes of carrots were consumed. 

+ Is it difficult being a vegetarian or vegan in Switzerland?external link

Tomatoes came second (6.74kg per head), but if cherry tomatoes (2.85kg) weren’t counted separately, carrots would lose their crown, said the Agricultural Information Serviceexternal link, which reported the news. 

Carrots and tomatoes were followed by peppers, watermelon, iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, onions, other types of melon, and courgettes (zucchini).


Aarau carrot market Carrots as you’ve never seen them

The city of Aarau in northern Switzerland always turns into a Mecca for carrot-lovers on the first Wednesday of November.

Keystone-SDA/ts

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters