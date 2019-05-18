This content was published on May 18, 2019 5:00 PM

Voters have the final say on Sunday on a controversial reform of Swiss gun law to bring it in line with European Union rules. Opponents claim the planned restrictions undermine traditional values and sovereignty, but they are unlikely to have the upper hand.

A broad alliance of gun clubs, militia army officers, hunters and collectors, supported by the political right, are up in arms about a decision by parliament that limits notably the use of semi-automatic firearms.

The government and most major political parties have warned that a rejection of the legal amendment would deny Swiss authorities access to a Europe-wide criminal database and lead to the exclusion of the country from a joint EU security system under the single border Schengen agreementexternal link.

Opponents collected the necessary signatures to challenge the decision by parliament last year, saying the reform was “dictated by the EU” and would lead to “disarming” Switzerland through “useless, dangerous, un-Swiss” measures.

They say that tougher controls on semi-automatic guns and improved traceability of firearms go too far in a country with near-universal conscription, a high rate of gun ownership, but a low crime rate.

Supporters of the amendment argue that the government secured sufficient opt-out clauses in negotiations with the EU, and that Brussels has taken into account Switzerland’s tradition of self-defence and national identity that includes a well-armed citizenry.

“The legal reform respects Switzerland’s time-proven gun tradition,” Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter assured.

A majority in parliament, backed by the cantons and the business community, said failure to adopt tougher controls could have serious consequences for police as they risk being cut off from a crucial European database on criminals and suspects.

Supporters are also concerned that exclusion from Europe’s single-border area could complicate cross-border traffic and hamper tourism.

The gun lobby launched its campaign early on, pushing its message aggressively. Winning the support of gun enthusiasts, it easily collected the 50,000 necessary signatures to force the referendum.

However, the lobby group was fighting an uphill battle over the past few weeks as none of the opinion polls found a majority of respondents coming out against the reform, despite a persistently intense campaign, notably on social media.

Unlike previous campaigns, the supporters of tightening gun control did not focus on the emotional issue of gun-related deaths, including shooting incidents and suicides. Neither did the anti-terrorism arguments used by the EU feature prominently in the government’s strategy.

Rather, the pragmatic issue of Schengen membership and downplaying the impact of the reforms were enough to give the proponents a considerable lead heading into the vote.

With no indication that an anti-government protest vote is likely on May 19, and with most of the mainstream media coverage critical of the gun lobby’s opposition, experts say that the pro-reform side is unlikely to lose the ballot.

Turnout is expected to be average, at around 45%.

It is the fourth time since 2008 that Swiss gun laws are being updated to bring them in line with the other 25 Schengen member states.

Parliament approved all the previous reforms. However, a separate proposal to set up more comprehensive cantonal gun registers was rejected four years ago.

As part of the Swiss system of direct democracy, voters in 2011 threw out a left-wing proposal, including a central database on firearms, a strict licensing system for gun owners as well as a ban on stocking army-issue firearms in private households. Around 56% of voters rejected the initiative.



