Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

War Materiel Swiss arms trade is booming

ammunition
(swissinfo.ch)

Swiss companies exported nearly CHF273 million ($276 million) worth of war materiel in the first half of 2019. This compares with $205 million for the same period last year.

Armoured and other motor vehicles accounted for the largest share of exports in the first half of the year, earning CHF116.4 million, according to figures published on Tuesday by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

Next come ammunition for personal shoulder weapons and handguns of all calibres (CHF75.7 million) and aircraft and unmanned air vehicles (CHF24.6 million.)

There are 57 countries on the export list. The figures are based on information provided by exporters in their export declarations.

'Outrageous'

The Group for a Switzerland without an Army (GSoAexternal link) raised concerns over the further increase in arms exports.

It highlighted the ammunition worth CHF13 million sold to Pakistan at a time when it is facing increased conflict with neighbouring India.

"The continued export of arms to the actors in the Yemeni conflict is also outrageous,” said the group.

In March, Switzerland's Senate rejectedexternal link two motions calling for stricter laws on exporting war materiel.

Age-old dilemma Swiss arms exports still at odds with humanitarian tradition

A Swiss historian explains how the "arms exports versus humanitarian tradition" paradox has been a recurrent theme since the First World War.  

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

Like swissinfo.ch? Meh? Let us know.

Survey

Survey

Your questions become our stories: time to vote

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters