The Swiss are passing on more inheritance wealth to family, friends and other beneficiaries than ever before - the CHF63 billion ($65 billion) bequeathed in 2015 is double that of 20 years ago, according to the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper.
The Office for Work and Social Politics Studies estimates than an additional sum of between CHF16 billion and CHF21 billion is given away in gifts each year.
The rise is apparently not just a question of increased generosity. Around a third of all Swiss pass on very little of their wealth or nothing at all, the study reveals. The figures have rather been inflated by an unusual boost in Swiss property prices over the last decade – one of the main assets that are typically bequeathed.
The average bequest is valued at CHF170,000, with only 17% of all inheritances worth CHF1 million or more.
The study found that people are typically waiting later in life before they start putting wealth aside for beneficiaries. This is attributed to the rising life expectancy of the population.
swissinfo.ch/mga with agencies
Neuer Inhalt
Horizontal Line
subscription form
Form for signing up for free newsletter.
swissinfo EN
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.