Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.
Monday
13,000
One of two Coutts bankers who failed to report suspicious transactions linked to the $4.5 billion 1MDB Malaysian sovereign wealth fund scandal was fined CHF13,000, Swiss media uncovered. The other banker is appealing a fine.
Tuesday
3,000
Companies in Switzerland may benefit annually by over CHF3,000 per apprentice when they train their own staff from scratch, a report has found.
Tuesday
76
Jakob “Köbi” Kuhn, manager of the Swiss national football team from 2001 to 2008, has died aged 76 after a long illness.
Wednesday
860,000,000
The government expects consumers and businesses to benefit by CHF860 million as it plans to cut import duties for a wide range of industrial goods in 2022.
Thursday
112,296
This is the number of people supporting a “Glacier Initiative” calling on the Swiss authorities to dramatically step up efforts to cut greenhouse gases by 2050.
Friday
702 billion
The 300 richest people in Switzerland saw their fortunes increase by 4% overall in 2019, to reach CHF702 billion, according to a report.
swissinfo.ch