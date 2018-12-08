This content was published on December 8, 2018 5:00 PM





On Wednesday, Viola Amherd and Karin Keller-Sutter became the eighth and ninth female ministers in Swiss history.

(Keystone)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in last week’s stories.



2



The number of women elected to Switzerland’s seven-member Federal Council (executive body) on Wednesday. The new cabinet ministers are Karin Keller-Sutter and Viola Amherd.



3



The maximum number of years a person found guilty of homophobic acts can spend in prison after the Swiss parliament extended the scope of anti-racism laws.



40



The predicted temperature (in degrees Celsius) Switzerland is likely to record on hot summer days by the year 2060, according to new climate scenarios. Rising temperatures, drought and less snow in winter could make weather conditions in the Alpine nation look more like those of Mediterranean countries today.



120



The number of bilateral agreements currently governing relations between Switzerland and the European Union.



100



Companies with over 100 employees must now carry out regular pay equity checks thanks to a law passed in the Swiss parliamentexternal link.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Survey Swiss Abroad Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up