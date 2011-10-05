Zurich police use facebook to reach out to youth

This content was published on October 5, 2011 3:35 PM Oct 5, 2011 - 15:35

Zurich city authorities are inviting young people to nominate their idea of “a perfect nightlife” via social networking website facebook.

The move follows violent confrontations between police and young people in the city centre in September, when illegal street parties organised to call for more “free spaces” for youth degenerated into chaos.

For two consecutive weekends, police used tear gas and fired rubber bullets into crowds of youth, several of whom were arrested.

In a statement on Wednesday, Zurich police said they were also inviting youth to recount their interactions with police during nights out in the city, and to say what annoys them.

“We hope to receive a lot of interesting proposals,” Zurich police chief Daniel Leupi said.

Young people have until October 26 to respond.

