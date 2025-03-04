民主主義の促進から米国が手を引く今、スイスは何をするべきなのでしょうか？
「他の国で民主主義を促進する」ことは、スイスの2024～27年の外交戦略における重要政策の1つです。
これまでスイスは米国を手本としてきました。イグナツィオ・カシス外相は2024年9月、ニューヨークで開かれた民主主義に関するイベントで、米国の国際協力事業を司る米国際開発庁（USAID）を絶賛。USAIDのサマンサ・パワー長官もまたスイスを称えました。
しかしドナルド・トランプ米大統領は1月、USAIDの海外援助への資金を90日間停止する大統領令に署名しました。スイスの民主主義促進事業は、新たなパートナー国を見つけなければなりません。
スイスは今後、どのように世界で民主主義の促進を図っていくべきなのでしょうか？あなたの考えをお聞かせください。
はい："スイスの民主化促進は新しい現実にどう適応すべきだと思いますか？"
しかし、現在の現実は、近代に取って代わったポリクライシスであり、有権者にとっては、二極化を促進するシグナルよりもノイズの方がはるかに大きいため、調整するだけでは十分ではない。
民主主義が、スイスの有権者を含む多くの有権者にとって、現在のグローバルな反体制的（脆弱）民主主義に取って代わる、ノイズよりも高いシグナルを受け取るためのグローバルな体制的（反脆弱）民主主義として再定義される必要がある、
注：上記のYes_but_とA Priori Behaviorの未来への近似は、ソーシャルメディア上で共有されている私を通して出現しているものであり、A Global Systemの氷山の一角である。
Yes: “How do you think Swiss democracy promotion should adjust to the new reality?”
but: as the current reality is that of the Polycrisis, that replaced Modernity with noise for voters a lot higher than the signal that drive polarizations, to adjust is not enough.
and: there's a need for a new reality where democracy needs to be redefined as global systemic (antifragile) democracy for voters to receive a lot higher signal than the noise, that replaces the current global antisystemic (fragile) democracy for a lot of voters even those of Switzerland,
Note: the above Yes_but_and A Priori Behavior approximation to the future, that have been emerging through me that are shared in social media, is another tip of an iceberg of A Global System.
