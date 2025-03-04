How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Promoting democracy in other countries is one of the priorities of the Swiss Foreign Policy Strategy from 2024 to 2027.

Switzerland has followed America’s lead so far. Last September, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis spoke enthusiastically at a USAID event on the topic in New York. And USAID head Samantha Power praised Switzerland in turn.

USAID is the US Agency for international development cooperation. Shortly after taking office, American President Donald Trump ordered a freeze on all funding for USAID projects. As a result, Swiss democracy promotion will probably have to look for new partners.

How do you think Swiss democracy promotion should adjust to the new reality?

