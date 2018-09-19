Este conteúdo foi publicado em 19 de Setembro de 2018 15:23 19. Setembro 2018 - 15:23

Some of the artworks on sale in yesterday's auction were shown in an exclusive preview, promoted by Christie's in a Swiss private bank in Bern. Alice Bailly's "Fleurs et Figures" (1915), left, and Giovanni Segantini's "Effeto di Luna" (1882), right, fetched some of the highest bids of the night.

(E.T. Simantob)

Giacomettis pushed an intense night of biddings at Christie’s Zurich annual Swiss art auction, yesterday. With a total result of CHF 5,369,500, the auction house also registered some positive indicators that may revert the downward trend of the last few years in Swiss art sales.

The auction attracted interest from clients representing 20 countries (+ 50% on 2017) with an increase in registered bidders of 48% over the same sale last year, while the number of new registrants doubled. Besides, many artworks fetched values far above their higher estimates and more room was made for contemporary pieces (see gallery below).

Hans-Peter Keller, Impressionist and Modern ArtLink externo specialist at Christie’s in Zurich, told swissinfo.ch that the run for more contemporary works is an imperative, for “sooner or later the offer of traditional pieces will diminish considerably”. The numbers prove Keller right: since 2000, the share of contemporary art in global sales jumped from 3% to 15%, while 19th century and Old Masters saw a steady decrease from 45% in 2000 to 15% in 2017. Modern art – mainly first half of the 20th century – responds to approximately half of total world sales, and post-War art also increased significantly, from around 5% in 2000 to 20% last year.

Swiss art, however, has seen better years in terms of volumes of sales. When the main international auction houses, Christie’s and Sotheby’s, started to offer auctions exclusively of Swiss art in the beginning of this century, the figures were impressive: in the peak of 2007, total sales of the two houses reached CHF 85 million.

graph Swiss arts sales in auctions 2006-2017

The financial crisis is seen as the main culprit for the radical plunge experienced by this market in 2008-09. Even with some rebounds in 2011 and 2013, sales of Swiss art hardly pass the CHF 20 million range, and the demand for more traditional pieces is still strong among Swiss collectors.

“Apart from the so-called ‘patriot collectors’ in Switzerland, such as Christoph Blocher, most of Swiss collectors abroad have a more conservative taste, looking for art that evokes the Swiss landscape and traditional lifestyle”, says Keller. Meanwhile, emerging Asian, and mainly Chinese, collectors also prefer to invest in more established artists. For Keller, that is not surprising. “It may take one or two generations of collectors to make bolder moves into contemporary arts”.

For Swiss artists, however, an international career is the only way to find appreciation in Switzerland. This hasn’t changed in over a century, although Switzerland is the 7th biggest international art market (with 1,1% of total market share, which is not bad considering that almost 85% is split between the US, China and the UK)), but only the 20th in contemporary art sales.



There is still more to come in 2018, as Sotheby’s runs its second auction of Swiss art of the year, in November, possibly shedding more light on the trends for next year.

