Apr 17, 2017 - 12:50

Supporters of Turkish President Erdoğan celebrate as preliminary results of the referendum are announced in Istanbul (Keystone)

A controversial proposal to extend the powers of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been rejected by with an overwhelming majority of the Turkish expatriates in Switzerland.

The Turkish embassy to Switzerland said 38% of expat voters threw out Sunday’s constitutional referendum.

Just over 57% of the 95,263 eligible citizens took part in the ballot, casting their vote at the Turkish embassy in Bern or the Turkish consulates in Zurich and Geneva between March 27 and April 9.

Elsewhere the Turkish diaspora reportedly approved the referendum with 59% of the vote, according to partial results published by the Turkish Anadolu news agency.

Contrary to other Turkish expat communities in Germany, Austria and France, there is a sizeable community of Kurds in Switzerland.

Overall, 51.4% of voters backed the biggest overhaul of modern Turkish politics, which will replace Turkey’s parliamentary system with an all-powerful presidency and abolish the office of prime minister.

However, opponents said the vote was marred by irregularities, demanding a recount of the votes.

Final results are due to be published before the end of the month.

Reaction

Reaction from the Turkish diaspora in Switzerland has been mixed.

The Swiss chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Congress, a leftwing party opposed to Erdoğan, says it expects its members will come under increasing pressure from supporters of the Turkish regime.

A spokesman called on the Swiss government to be critical of the violations of democratic rules and of the violence in Turkey.

The main pro-Erdoğan organisation in Switzerland, Union of European Turkish Democrats, has not commented the result.

The president of the Federation of Turkish Associations in French-speaking Switzerland says the result of ballot among the Turkish community in Switzerland was to be expected.

He believes the constitutional reform will have little impact on the Turkish diaspora.

Editorials

The Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper in its editorial shows little understanding for Erdoğan’s way of celebrating victory.

“Such a close result would make the rulers in every other democracy worry,” the editorial says. “What kind of a president is this who has nothing better to do than to talk about the re-introduction of the death penalty?”

The NZZ online says consensus and reconciliation would be badly needed in Turkey, but “but this is not Erdoğan’s style”.

The tabloid Blick, which openly called on Turkish expatriates in Switzerland to reject the sweeping presidential powers in the run-up to the Sunday vote, says the result marks the end of a democratic system in Turkey for a long time.

“Turkey’s voters have decided to give up the highest value of a state: democracy.”

The Blick editorialist adds that Turkish voters were blinded by a politician who made a lot of promises and boosts their self-esteem by defying the European Union.

The Turkey correspondent of the Tages-Anzeiger and Bund newspapers says many people in Turkey may feel their being denied a future.

He concludes that the country is split in two and it might be difficult enough to mend the rift. Refering to the campaign rhetoric of Erdoğan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, the reportage from Istanbul ends on a pessimistic note: “In any case, the result shows to what extent the country is struggling with itself.”