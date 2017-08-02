Copyright

How Swiss National Day was celebrated around the world Veronica DeVore Aug 2, 2017 - 11:52 Switzerland's citizens abroad shared how they celebrated Swiss National Day 2017 in style. We heard from people all over the globe who ate Swiss foods and celebrated the day with family and friends, from Singapore to Canada, New Zealand, the United States, Norway, Sweden, Bangladesh and Qatar. Potatoes and cheese were a recurring theme, from France to South Korea and Sweden: Certain Swiss beverages featured heavily in England and Australia: And there were plenty of sweet treats and decorations, from cakes in China to chalets in Canada. Plus fireworks in France, stone throwing in Pittsburgh and music and dancing in Peru, with a certain local flavour. Over on Twitter, we saw more flags, food and nature from Indonesia, Canada, the Czech Republic and England.