This content was published on December 20, 2017 11:00 AM Dec 20, 2017 - 11:00

More and more Swiss nationals living abroad are posting their pictures on Instagram with #WeAreSwissAbroadexternal link, making Switzerland visible to the world – including during the holiday season.

About 18 months ago we created the Instagram account to provide a platform for the Swiss Abroad. Since then we have posted a selection of photos almost daily. Thanks to these snaps, we have already portrayed many interesting Swiss people who have emigrated from Switzerland. For example, Raphael Knopf, who exchanged Fribourg for the wilds of New Zealand's North Island, or Manuel Schuster from Thun, who now lives in the Philippines.

To save you the trouble of searching for advent pictures on #WeAreSwissAbroadexternal link, we have selected the most best and funniest examples.

1. Poetically captured Christmas illumination in Colmar, France end of infobox

instadvent_1 Lichtobjekte, die wie ein Feuerwekr aussehen, mitten in der dunklen Nacht Ein Beitrag geteilt von Aline 爱莲 (@aline7291) am 2. Dez 2017 um 9:06 Uhr #WeAreSwissAbroad

2. Picture gallery of a Santa Claus and Schmutzli visit at the Swiss Club Victoria, Melbourne, Australia end of infobox

instadvent_2 Samichlaus und Schmutzli in brütender Hitze neben einem Rolls Royce Oldtimer sitzend Ein Beitrag geteilt von Swiss Club Victoria (@swissclubvictoria) am 10. Dez 2017 um 4:11 Uhr #WeAreSwissAbroad

3. Futuristic Christmas lighting in Sydney, Australia end of infobox

instadvent_4 Moderne Weihnachtslichterbögen in einer Strasse von Sydney Ein von @c172rg geteilter Beitrag am 14. Dez 2017 um 20:15 Uhr #WeAreSwissAbroad

4. Because this picture s so beautiful, we made an exception to the rule: Karina Fenner took this shot during her visit to Switzerland

end of infobox

instadvent_5 Ein verschneiter Tannenbaum viermal gespiegelt Ein Beitrag geteilt von ARTbyKF 😎 (@artbykf_) am 12. Dez 2017 um 4:41 Uhr #WeAreSwissAbroad

5. When the Christmas tree bauble becomes a lens

end of infobox

instadvent_19 Zwei Menschen spiegeln sich in einer Christbaumkugel Ein Beitrag geteilt von Vincent Keller (@vincekellerneo) am 17. Dez 2017 um 8:32 Uhr #WeAreSwissAbroad

6. Well-groomed and very incognito: Santa Claus and Schmutzli in El Salvador

end of infobox

instadvent_6 Schön geschmückter und herausgeputzter Samichlaus und ein Schmutzli, dessen Gesicht durch die Kappuzze verdeckt ist Samichlaus and Schmutzli at St Nicholas celebration in El Salvador #weareswissabroad Ein Beitrag geteilt von John Michael Ellis (@jellis_sv) am 6. Dez 2017 um 20:49 Uhr #WeAreSwissAbroad

7. Barbara Elliker makes Christmas cookies in Buenos Aires, Argentina end of infobox

instadvent_7 Guetzli, so genannte "Spitzbuebe", frisch gebacken und auf Backofengitter und in Dose präsentiert Ein Beitrag geteilt von Barbara Elliker (@belliker) am 8. Dez 2017 um 12:21 Uhr #WeAreSwissAbroad

8. Admittedly snapped at the end of November, but nevertheless this fits into the pre-Christmas series: lanterns in Hoi An, Vietnam end of infobox

instadvent_8 Bunten Laternen in Hoi An, Vietnam Ein Beitrag geteilt von Gavino (@strebel85) am 21. Nov 2017 um 22:26 Uhr #WeAreSwissAbroad

9. Another entry from the Swiss Club Victoria, Melbourne, Australia: children make “Grittibänze” breads end of infobox

instadvent_9 Eine Kinderhand verziert einen noch nicht gebackenen Grittibänz Ein Beitrag geteilt von Swiss Club Victoria (@swissclubvictoria) am 4. Dez 2017 um 0:22 Uhr #WeAreSwissAbroad

10. The Swiss Club Toronto in Canada have also made “Grittibänze” end of infobox

instadvent_10 Zwei frischgebackene Grittbänze in einer grauen, verzierten Keramikplatte, wobei einer ein Schweizerfähnchen trägt Ein Beitrag geteilt von Swiss Club Toronto (@swissclubto) am 3. Dez 2017 um 10:06 Uhr #WeAreSwissAbroad

11. And the Swiss Embassy in Iran reminded us in this Instagram post that "Grittibänz" can also be called "Grättimaa" (men) end of infobox

instadvent_11 Grittibänz auf Holzbrett und mit klassischer geschnitzter Schweizer Holzkuh daneben Ein Beitrag geteilt von Swiss Embassy Iran (@swissembassyiran) am 6. Dez 2017 um 1:24 Uhr #WeAreSwissAbroad

12. And this is what the Advent wreath looks like at the entrance to the Swiss Embassy in Iran end of infobox

instadvent_12 Adventskranz mit zwei brennenden Kerzen vor Treppenaufgang in Schweizer Botschaft in Iran Ein Beitrag geteilt von Swiss Embassy Iran (@swissembassyiran) am 10. Dez 2017 um 0:54 Uhr #WeAreSwissAbroad

13. At the Auckland Swiss Club in New Zealand, Santa Claus was even flown in by helicopter end of infobox

instadvent_13 Kurzer Clip von einem Samichlaus, der in Neuseeland aus einem Helikopter aussteigt Ein Beitrag geteilt von Henry Werffeli, (@henry_werffeli) am 3. Dez 2017 um 11:37 Uhr #WeAreSwissAbroad

14. Not really adventurous, but still spectacular: Erhan ventured to the edge of the Victoria Falls in Zambia this December end of infobox

instadvent_14 Zwei Männer liegen im Fluss kurz vor dem abfallenden Viktoria-Wasserfall Ein Beitrag geteilt von Erhan B. (@piafez207) am 9. Dez 2017 um 22:35 Uhr #WeAreSwissAbroad

15. In Aseda, Sweden, it is of course much easier to get into a pre-Christmas mood end of infobox

instadvent_15 Vierteiliges Bild mit beleuchtetem Stern in dunklem Hausfenster und eine Jurte vor einem Fluss Ein Beitrag geteilt von Jeannette Schwyter (@jeannetteschwyter) am 3. Dez 2017 um 23:27 Uhr #WeAreSwissAbroad

16. What lovely Christmas lights on a church in the old town of Veracruz, Mexico

end of infobox

instadvent_16 Grazile Neonlicht-Verzierung einer Kirche in Veracruz, Mexiko Ein Beitrag geteilt von Thomas S. (@elsuizosr) am 29. Nov 2017 um 16:34 Uhr #WeAreSwissAbroad

17. Karin has home baked “Läckerli” cookies in Miami, US end of infobox

instadvent_17 Schweizer Gebäck "Läckerli" auf Backofengitter ausgelegt Ein Beitrag geteilt von Karin vA (@karinva) am 25. Nov 2017 um 17:04 Uhr #WeAreSwissAbroad

18. And finally, another picture of the Swiss Club Toronto: This time from a Christmas market in the Canadian city end of infobox

instadvent_18 Vierteiliges Bild mit der Weihnachtsbeleuchtung beim Weihnachtsmarkt in Toronto Ein Beitrag geteilt von Swiss Club Toronto (@swissclubto) am 23. Nov 2017 um 14:23 Uhr #WeAreSwissAbroad



Translated from German by Matthew Allen, swissinfo.ch

