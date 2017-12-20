Navigation

#weareswissabroad photos Santa in the sun - how the Swiss Abroad celebrate the holidays

More and more Swiss nationals living abroad are posting their pictures on Instagram with #WeAreSwissAbroadexternal link, making Switzerland visible to the world – including during the holiday season. 

About 18 months ago we created the Instagram account to provide a platform for the Swiss Abroad. Since then we have posted a selection of photos almost daily. Thanks to these snaps, we have already portrayed many interesting Swiss people who have emigrated from Switzerland. For example, Raphael Knopf, who exchanged Fribourg for the wilds of New Zealand's North Island, or Manuel Schuster from Thun, who now lives in the Philippines.

To save you the trouble of searching for advent pictures on #WeAreSwissAbroadexternal link, we have selected the most best and funniest examples.

1. Poetically captured Christmas illumination in Colmar, France

instadvent_1

Lichtobjekte, die wie ein Feuerwekr aussehen, mitten in der dunklen Nacht

#WeAreSwissAbroad

2. Picture gallery of a Santa Claus and Schmutzli visit at the Swiss Club Victoria, Melbourne, Australia

instadvent_2

Samichlaus und Schmutzli in brütender Hitze neben einem Rolls Royce Oldtimer sitzend

#WeAreSwissAbroad

3. Futuristic Christmas lighting in Sydney, Australia

instadvent_4

Moderne Weihnachtslichterbögen in einer Strasse von Sydney

Ein von @c172rg geteilter Beitrag am

#WeAreSwissAbroad

4. Because this picture s so beautiful, we made an exception to the rule: Karina Fenner took this shot during her visit to Switzerland

instadvent_5

Ein verschneiter Tannenbaum viermal gespiegelt

#WeAreSwissAbroad

5. When the Christmas tree bauble becomes a lens

instadvent_19

Zwei Menschen spiegeln sich in einer Christbaumkugel

#WeAreSwissAbroad

6. Well-groomed and very incognito: Santa Claus and Schmutzli in El Salvador

instadvent_6

Schön geschmückter und herausgeputzter Samichlaus und ein Schmutzli, dessen Gesicht durch die Kappuzze verdeckt ist

#WeAreSwissAbroad

7. Barbara Elliker makes Christmas cookies in Buenos Aires, Argentina

instadvent_7

Guetzli, so genannte "Spitzbuebe", frisch gebacken und auf Backofengitter und in Dose präsentiert

#WeAreSwissAbroad

8. Admittedly snapped at the end of November, but nevertheless this fits into the pre-Christmas series: lanterns in Hoi An, Vietnam

instadvent_8

Bunten Laternen in Hoi An, Vietnam

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Gavino (@strebel85) am

#WeAreSwissAbroad

9. Another entry from the Swiss Club Victoria, Melbourne, Australia: children make “Grittibänze” breads

instadvent_9

Eine Kinderhand verziert einen noch nicht gebackenen Grittibänz

#WeAreSwissAbroad

10. The Swiss Club Toronto in Canada have also made “Grittibänze”

instadvent_10

Zwei frischgebackene Grittbänze in einer grauen, verzierten Keramikplatte, wobei einer ein Schweizerfähnchen trägt

#WeAreSwissAbroad

11. And the Swiss Embassy in Iran reminded us in this Instagram post that "Grittibänz" can also be called "Grättimaa" (men)

instadvent_11

Grittibänz auf Holzbrett und mit klassischer geschnitzter Schweizer Holzkuh daneben

#WeAreSwissAbroad

12. And this is what the Advent wreath looks like at the entrance to the Swiss Embassy in Iran

instadvent_12

Adventskranz mit zwei brennenden Kerzen vor Treppenaufgang in Schweizer Botschaft in Iran

#WeAreSwissAbroad

13. At the Auckland Swiss Club in New Zealand, Santa Claus was even flown in by helicopter

instadvent_13

Kurzer Clip von einem Samichlaus, der in Neuseeland aus einem Helikopter aussteigt

#WeAreSwissAbroad

14. Not really adventurous, but still spectacular: Erhan ventured to the edge of the Victoria Falls in Zambia this December

instadvent_14

Zwei Männer liegen im Fluss kurz vor dem abfallenden Viktoria-Wasserfall

#WeAreSwissAbroad

15. In Aseda, Sweden, it is of course much easier to get into a pre-Christmas mood

instadvent_15

Vierteiliges Bild mit beleuchtetem Stern in dunklem Hausfenster und eine Jurte vor einem Fluss

#WeAreSwissAbroad

16. What lovely Christmas lights on a church in the old town of Veracruz, Mexico

instadvent_16

Grazile Neonlicht-Verzierung einer Kirche in Veracruz, Mexiko

#WeAreSwissAbroad

17. Karin has home baked “Läckerli” cookies in Miami, US

instadvent_17

Schweizer Gebäck "Läckerli" auf Backofengitter ausgelegt

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Karin vA (@karinva) am

#WeAreSwissAbroad

18. And finally, another picture of the Swiss Club Toronto: This time from a Christmas market in the Canadian city

instadvent_18

Vierteiliges Bild mit der Weihnachtsbeleuchtung beim Weihnachtsmarkt in Toronto

#WeAreSwissAbroad

#WeAreSwissAbroad Dear Swiss living abroad…

We’re on Instagram! Please share your pictures using the hashtag #WeAreSwissAbroad.


Translated from German by Matthew Allen, swissinfo.ch

×