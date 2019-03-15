Navigation

3D typography The writing’s on the wall, roof and façade

Rakete, Aussenbeschriftung der Containeranlage von NRS Team

Hauser Schwarz, 'Rakete', external sign of the container system by NRS Team in Basel, 2012. (Hauser, Schwarz)

Aussenbeschriftung der Containeranlage von NRS Team

Hauser Schwarz, 'Rakette', sample for external lettering of the NRS Team container system in Basel, 2012. (Hauser, Schwarz)

Schulhaus Reitmen, Geschossbeschriftung

Reitmen School, floor lettering in the new building by Graber Pulver Architects in Schlieren, 2017. (Bivgrafik, Zurich)

City Garden Hotel, Fassadenbeschriftung am Neubau

Bivgrafik, City Garden Hotel, façade lettering on the new EM2N building in Zug, 2009. (Roger Frei)

Toni Areal, Leuchtschrift an der Südfassade des Hoch- schulcampus

Hi-Visual design, Toni area, illuminated lettering on the south façade of the EM2N university campus in Zurich, 2014. (Bivgrafik, Zurich)

Combi image of

Floor number made of oak for new building by Ernst Gerber Architects and Urech Architects, Bern-West, 2015−2016. (Damian Poffet/Superbüro)

Toni Areal, Leuchtschrift an der Südfassade des Hoch- schulcampus

Olaf Nicolai, Lochergut. Luminous typeface sculpture by Pool Architekten in Zurich, 2006, retrofitted 2016. (Marcel Meury)

Fassadenbeschriftung am Neubau

Beat Keusch Visuelle Communication, REHAB Basel, façade lettering on the new building by Herzog & de Meuron in Basel, 2007. (BKVK)

3D-gedruckte Hausnummer 4b. Alterssiedlung & Kindertages

Nora Wagner, Hannes Gloor, Abraha Achermann Architects, 3D-printed house number 4b at the ceramic clad entrance to a building in Zurich, 2018. (ZHdK)

Archives nationales, Innensignaletik, Pierrefites-sur-Seine.

Ruedi Baur of 'Integral', National Archive, Paris, indoor sign, Pierrefites-sur-Seine in France, 2013. (IRB Paris)

Aussensignaletik, Pierrefites-sur-Seine

Ruedi Baur of 'Integral', National Archive, Paris, outdoor sign, Pierrefites-sur-Seine in France, 2013. (IRB Paris)

image gallery about Swiss 3D typography

Indoors or outdoors, signs are all around us. They tell us where we are and signify a building’s identity. Zurich’s Museum for Design is celebrating Swiss sign design with an exhibition “3D-Schrift am Bau” (3D signs on buildings).

We are all aware of the term 3D – three-dimensional – when talking about films, virtual reality or printing. This technology can enhance visual perspective and the dimensions used for sign-making, the subject of the exhibition at the Museum for Designexternal link. Visitors can see examples of how designers experiment with technology and new materials.

With a focus on Swiss signage, the exhibition also presents a selection of international inscriptions for buildings and their surroundings. There are 24 projects presenting 3D writing on the outside and inside of buildings. The designers of the 3D typefaces, including architects and artists, work in interdisciplinary teams. 

The exhibition 3D-Schrift am Bauexternal link runs until April 14, 2019.

