February 4, 2018

Swiss photographer Dan Patitucci had to go a long way up to get above the fog and take this stunning shot.

In Interlaken, we woke to a sunny forecast but thick fog. It was a day to get up high for some much needed sun so we decided to ski up to the Faulhorn, via Bussalp, from Grindelwald.

We started with skis on our packs, not on our feet. Three kilometres went by before we finally stepped into our bindings.

A couple hours and 1600 meters of vertical later, we made our way to the summit of the Faulhorn from where we looked down onto a sea of fog and out to endless views of the Alps.



Faulhorn Map showing Faulhorn



At work and play

We are fortunate to call the mountains our workplace and still marvel at what we get to do on any given work day, be it in the Alps or Himalaya.

After all these years, the passion we have for life as mountain sport athletes and photographers hasn't faded. Experiencing the Alps on so many levels keeps us motivated for what comes next.

Grandiose landscapes Since December, swissinfo.ch has been publishing a series of Dan and Janine Patitucci’s pictures: images of unexpected encounters and grandiose landscapes that put us humans in our very small place. end of infobox

Dan and Janine Patitucci are professional photographers and mountain sport athletes who work in the global outdoor industry. Based in Interlaken, they're more likely to be found at high altitude - running, skiing or climbing, and always with camera at hand.

