This content was published on January 10, 2018 8:23 PM Jan 10, 2018 - 20:23

As part of an overall animal protection reform, the Swiss government has banned the common practice of boiling live lobsters.

As part of an overall animal protection reform, the Swiss government has banned the common practice of boiling live lobsters.

It must be assumed that these animals are sentient and therefore must not be allowed to suffer unnecessarily, the cabinet announced on Wednesday. Despite widespread criticism from the Swiss culinary industry, the cabinet insists on this change.

“Live crustaceans, including the lobster, may no longer be transported on ice or in ice water. Aquatic species must always be kept in their natural environment. Crustaceans must now be

stunned before they are killed,” according to the new Swiss law, which will take effect in March.

A similar law came into effect in neighbouring Italy earlier this year.

Better protection for dogs and small animals

The reform also strengthens the protection of dogs by cracking down on illegal puppy farms and outlawing automatic devices that punish dogs for barking.

+ Read more about animal protection in Switzerland

Small and shy animals are included in the measures as well. The law defines appropriate cage sizes and bans casual petting zoos that might pop up at public events, as these distress animals like guinea pigs, which have a strong flight instinct.

Further restrictions will also be placed on animal testing, requiring every laboratory to appoint a specially trained animal welfare officer in future.

swissinfo.ch/ln and agencies







Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.