The burnt-out money van and two of the vehicles used by the attackers (Keystone)

Two vans transporting cash have been attacked in western Switzerland by criminals with machine guns. One van managed to escape.

At around 3.10am on Friday the two money vans were forced “by several vehicles” to stop on the exit lane at La Sarraz motorway junction not far from Lausanne, the Vaud cantonal police said in a statementexternal link.

The driver of one van managed to drive off, while his colleagues in the other vehicle were ordered to get out at gunpoint. They were beaten and later received medical attention, according to police.

The attackers seized the contents of the van before setting fire to all vehicles. They used several escape cars that were later also set alight.

The exact number of thieves and vehicles is not currently known, the police said.

Numerous attacks

Several attacks on money transporters, sometimes very spectacular, have taken place in canton Vaud. At the end of June an armoured van was robbed at Mont-sur-Lausanne, one year after a similar event in the same place.

In April 2018, an attack on the same courier company was carried out in the Lausanne suburb by people brandishing Kalashnikovs.

Couriers and police are demanding legislative change, saying armoured vans must be able to travel at night.

However, the government has just recommended that a corresponding motion be rejected.





