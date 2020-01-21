This content was published on January 21, 2020 11:35 AM

Most ski accidents happen around midday when the slopes are crowded and people start to feel tired. (Keystone)

Some 76,000 people are injured on Swiss ski slopes each year, and the highest number of accidents happen around midday, says the Swiss accident prevention body, which urges skiers to take a break.

Excessive speed is the main cause of accidents, according to the Swiss Council for Accident Preventionexternal link. It says 92% are individual accidents, rather than a collision, and may also be caused by distraction or overestimating one’s capacities.

The slopes are particularly dangerous just before lunchtime, when they are crowded and people are starting to feel the first signs of tiredness. It is therefore necessary to take a break as well as to eat and drink enough, explains the council.

In addition, it advises wearing a helmet, as do 90% of snow sports enthusiasts already. This protects against head injuries in one-third of cases, according to the accident prevention council. It also recommends that snowboarders use wrist-protectors, a precaution that is not yet very widespread.





Keystone-SDA/jc

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram