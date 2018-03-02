Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.
Monday
-28.9
The so-called “Beast from the East” weather front hit Switzerland and temperatures dropped to as low as -28.9 degrees Celsius (-20 degrees Fahrenheit). Heavy snowfalls followed later in the week, causing all sorts of transport chaos.
Tuesday
206,875
The average expat can look forward to a pay packet of $206,875 (CHF191,960) in Zurich. Geneva wasn’t far behind. Only expats in Mumbai and San Francisco do better.
Wednesday
31
Only 31% of people in Switzerland manage to take a conscious break from media consumption at least once a day. One in four Swiss never actively switches off at all.
Thursday
6.6
With a market share in Swiss cinemas of 6.6% in 2017, Swiss films had their best year since the record year of 2006, when homegrown films attracted 9.6% of all cinemagoers.
Friday
1,300,000,000
The Swiss embassy to Tehran reported on Thursday that this was the amount, in Swiss francs, of a hefty contract agreed between Iran and Swiss company Stadler Rail for the delivery of 960 wagons. But on Friday, confusion ensued when Stadler denied that any such deal had been struck.
