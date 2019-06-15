The Swiss capital Bern will be hosting a Formula E race on June 22. (© Keystone / Anthony Anex)

After races in Zurich and Bern in 2018 and 2019 respectively, the country will not be hosting any Formula E events in the next racing season.

On Friday, the organisers announced the 2019/20 season calendarexternal link which will feature 14 races in 12 cities. The first race of the new season will be held in Ad Diriyah in Saudi Arabia in November 2019 and the last in July 2020 in London.

Switzerland does not figure on the new racing calendar though. Fans will have to be content with the Formula E race in the Swiss capital Bern on June 22. There is a sliver of hope though with the venue of the third race on December 14 yet to be confirmed.

What could the Swiss be missing out on? Two new manufacturers Mercedes Benz and Porsche have joined the line up taking the total number of cars from 22 to 24. Drivers will also have a little more power next season: 235kW against 225kW currently.

Motor racing returned to Switzerland in 2018 with the Formula E in Zurich which drew well over 100,000 spectators. That was the first time for 63 years that motor racing was allowed on Swiss soil after it was banned following an accident in which 84 people died.





