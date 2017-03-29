Mar 29, 2017 - 16:42

Rail employees work to get things moving after a derailment at the main station in Bern. (swissinfo.ch)

Exactly a week after a major train derailment in Lucerne, a local train went off the tracks just outside the main station in Bern on Wednesday.

The 90 passengers, including two with young children in prams, were able to disembark and walk back to the station without any problems. The accident occurred as the train, run by Swiss railway company BLSexternal link, was leaving Bern’s main station on its way to Sumiswald shortly before 1pm.



As Swiss Federal Railwaysexternal link spokesman Christian Ginsig told swissinfo.ch, a train axle had slipped off and damaged track number 13. However, he pointed out that the incident was nowhere near as dramatic as the derailment in Lucerneexternal link, which resulted in minor injuries and days of travel disruption.



Men at work on derailed train in Bern... https://t.co/yko5JNfPED — Susan Misicka (@SMisicka) March 29, 2017

The derailed S44 train caused some delays and train cancellations, in particular between Bern and Zurich. Ginsig estimated that the 20 or so railway workers on the scene would have the situation back under control within hours. The train itself was not damaged. The cause of the derailment is unclear.



On March 22, a Eurocity train operated by the federal railways derailed in the afternoon as it pulled out of Lucerne’s main rail station, injuring six passengers. It was travelling from Milan in northern Italy to the northwestern Swiss city of Basel.



That accident, which is being investigated, shut down the Lucerne station for four and a half days to allow crews to repair millions of francs in damage.



