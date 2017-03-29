Mar 29, 2017 - 14:07

Trains operated by SBB and BLS running near Bern's main station last month



(Keystone)

Exactly one week since a major train derailment in Lucerne, a local train went off the tracks on Wednesday around Bern while traveling between Thun and Sumiswald.

The accident occurred as the train run by Swiss railway company BLS departed from Bern’s main station in the direction of Bern-Wankdorf, Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) spokesman Christian Ginsig told Swiss News Agency SDA.



Da steht er, der entgleiste Zug im Bahnhof Bern. Nix Wildes passiert, die Jungs von der #SBB sind schon an der Arbeit. pic.twitter.com/KEOcKUcuVJ — Frank Lenggenhager (@Lenggenhager) March 29, 2017

Some delays and train cancellations were reported around Bern due to the derailed S44 train which occurred early Wednesday afternoon. In the first hour after the accident no injuries had been reported, the carriages remained upright and there was no sign of damage to the train.



On March 22, a Eurocity train operated by SBB derailed in the afternoon as it pulled out of Lucerne's main rail station, injuring six passengers. It was traveling from Milan in northern Italy to the northwestern Swiss city of Basel.



That accident, which is being investigated, shut down the Lucerne station for four and a half days to allow crews to repair millions of francs in damage.



