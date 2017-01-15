Tibetans demonstrate against Xi Jinping's Swiss state visit

Protesters were restricted to a small area a few hundred metres from the Swiss parliament square (swissinfo.ch)

Over 200 Tibetan demonstrators protested on Sunday against the Swiss state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Swiss capital Bern. They were not allowed to protest in front of the Swiss parliament.

Unlike in 1999 during President Jiang Zemin's visit, demonstrators were only allowed to protest a few hundred metres from the parliament, away from the gaze of Chinese dignitaries. In 1999, Tibetan sympathisers unfurled “Free Tibet” banners in front of the Swiss parliament square. Their actions angered Zemin, who later told the Swiss government that they had “lost a good friend”.

“Bern’s decision to only allow a demonstration away from the view of the Chinese delegation must be viewed as a critical restriction on free speech and assembly rights,” Amnesty International said in a statement.

Xi Jinping is scheduled to spend time in the Swiss capital Bern, the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the UN in Geneva and the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne.

Switzerland is said to have Europe’s largest Tibetan community. The organisation representing exiled Tibetans counts 3,500 members and there are believed to be a few thousand more Tibetans in the country, or people with Tibetan roots.

The first Tibetan refugees entered Switzerland in 1960, with a large number – about 1,000 in all – arriving three years later. These Tibetans became the country’s first non-European refugees.

Their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has paid many visits to Switzerland, the last time in October. Although he was not received by anyone from the federal government last year, he did meet with members of the Swiss cabinet during previous visits in 2005, 2001 and a couple times in the 1990s.