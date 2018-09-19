Swiss producers of electronic cigarettes, and several retail outlets that sell such products, have agreed to a voluntary ban on the sale to minors until a Swiss law change comes into effect.
The code of conduct from the consortium of tobacco manufacturers and large retailers will come into force on October 1. Some 38 companies have previously signed up to an earlier charter from the Swiss Vape Trade Association, which also seeks to protect minors from such products.
The signatories of the latest agreement have undertaken not to sell any E-cigarette devices or liquids that can be vaporised to persons under the age of 18.
The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office welcomed the decision, saying it would better safeguard the health of youngsters.
In April, Switzerland’s Federal Administrative Court overturned a ban on sales of electronic cigarettes with nicotine. The court accepted the argument that such products are freely sold in the European Union.
At the moment E-cigarettes containing nicotine are considered a commodity under Swiss law and are not included within restrictions on conventional cigarettes. However, pending new laws would include E-cigarettes under a list of tobacco products that should not be sold or marketed to under-18s.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.