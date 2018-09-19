This content was published on September 19, 2018 3:38 PM Sep 19, 2018 - 15:38

E-cigarettes are not yet classified alongside other tobacco products in Switzerland. (Keystone)

Swiss producers of electronic cigarettes, and several retail outlets that sell such products, have agreed to a voluntary ban on the sale to minors until a Swiss law change comes into effect.

The code of conduct from the consortium of tobacco manufacturers and large retailers will come into force on October 1. Some 38 companies have previously signed up to an earlier charter from the Swiss Vape Trade Association, which also seeks to protect minors from such products.

The signatories of the latest agreement have undertaken not to sell any E-cigarette devices or liquids that can be vaporised to persons under the age of 18.

The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office welcomed the decision, saying it would better safeguard the health of youngsters.

In April, Switzerland’s Federal Administrative Court overturned a ban on sales of electronic cigarettes with nicotine. The court accepted the argument that such products are freely sold in the European Union.

At the moment E-cigarettes containing nicotine are considered a commodity under Swiss law and are not included within restrictions on conventional cigarettes. However, pending new laws would include E-cigarettes under a list of tobacco products that should not be sold or marketed to under-18s.

swissinfo.ch/mga

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!