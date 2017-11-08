This content was published on November 8, 2017 5:26 PM Nov 8, 2017 - 17:26

Rega scored top marks after rescuing dozens of injured hikers and skiiers

Every year, the Public Value Atlas reveals which companies and organisations are held in the highest and lowest esteem by the Swiss people, based on their perceived contribution to society.

This year, the Swiss Air Rescue Service Rega has attracted the most admiration, followed by five non-profit organisations active in the health sector. The former Libyan state petrol station chain Tamoil and the football associations Uefa and Fifa, on the other hand, have an image problem. They occupy the bottom three ranks.

This year, the University of St Gallen surveyed 14,502 Swiss residents aged between 18 and 92. They were presented with a list of high profile companies and organisations that are also well known in Switzerland. Respondents rated on a scale of 1 to 6 the extent to which an organisation contributes to the common good.

The survey examined their respective contribution to quality of life and social cohesion. Other criteria included how well organisations perform in their core business and if they behave properly.

The high rankingsexternal link of retailers - Migros (11), Volg (16), Landi (17) and Coop (22) - are striking. In the media, Swiss public television SRF/RTS/RSI (18) outperformed the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (30) and the Tages-Anzeiger (42). The Protestant Church finished 23rd, ahead of the Roman Catholic Church 67th, and the Swiss Army (38), while Rolex (70), Google (76), Apple (79) and Nestlé (81) occupy the midfield.

The selection included all companies listed on the Swiss Market Index (SMI), plus the 50 top-selling Swiss companies, 11 of the world's most valuable brands, the 15 largest banks by balance sheet total, the seven largest non-life insurance companies and the 17 largest family-owned Swiss companies. In addition, the largest media outlets and associations or organisations in the public sector were included.



