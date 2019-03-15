This content was published on March 15, 2019 2:22 PM

The attacks on a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, prompted widespread condemnation. (Associated Press)

The Swiss president, Ueli Maurer, has joined politicians worldwide to express dismay at the shooting at a mosque in New Zealand on Friday.

“The attack in Christchurch, in which dozens of people worshipping in mosques were murdered, has shocked us deeply,” Maurer said in a tweet.

“Switzerland condemns all acts of terror, of whatever kind. My thoughts and sympathies are with the victims and their families, and with all the people of New Zealand.”

In a similar message, the two speakers of the Swiss parliament, Marina Carobbio and Jean-René Fournier, condemned the attack. “There is no room for religious hatred and violence.”

At least 49 people have been killed and about 20 others injured in the shooting in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. The Swiss foreign ministry said there are no indications of Swiss victims.

The ministry added that the Swiss embassy in the New Zealand capital, Wellington, was in contact with the local authorities.

Four suspects have been detained and firearms seized, according to local police.



Prevention Government invests in anti-radicalisation projects The Swiss government has approved a CHF5 million ($5 million) financial contribution to a national programme aimed at preventing radicalisation ... This content was published on May 16, 2018 1:35 PM

swissinfo.ch with SDA-ATS/urs

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Like swissinfo.ch? Meh? Let us know. Survey Like swissinfo.ch? Meh? Let us know.