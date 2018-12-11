The Swiss stock exchange is facing an uncertain future in the European market. (© KEYSTONE / ENNIO LEANZA)

The European Union is poised to offer the Swiss stock exchange access to its markets for another six months, according to Swiss public radio SRF. This would allow Switzerland to hold a consultation process on a proposed “framework agreement” treaty to govern future ties between the two parties.

The EU had threatened to ban Switzerland’s main trading platform from listing European shares at the end of this year if the treaty remained unsigned. Last week, the Swiss government said it needed time to consult with political parties, cantons and other interested parties before giving its answer.

On Tuesday, SRF confirmed reports by Reuters that the EU appears willing to temporarily relax its stance. The written confirmation came from a “senior EU official”.

However, the EU decision will not be officially communicated until Monday, according to the SRF report.

The ongoing impasse over long-term Swiss stock exchange EU access has been rumbling for a year. Switzerland has threatened to take tit-for-tat action, banning European exchanges from listing Swiss shares, if the EU freezes out the Swiss trading platform.

Since 2014, talks have been taking place to formalise relations between the two sides, now covered by around 120 separate accords that have been negotiated since a 1992 referendum in the Alpine state rejected joining the European Economic Area.

The Swiss cabinet said last Friday that rejecting the accord could have a series of negative consequences such as on access to the EU’s electricity market, and on issues ranging from public health and food security to stock market equivalence.

swissinfo.ch/mga

