Authorities hand over Pitteloud investigation

Jacques Pitteloud, as seen here in a picture from 2000 (Keystone)

The Swiss Attorney General will not rule on the case of a high-ranking Swiss diplomat facing corruption allegations, due to concerns about the appearance of partiality. The case will be taken over by a specially appointed prosecutor.

The allegations against Jacques Pitteloud, a career Swiss diplomat, stem from his stint as Swiss ambassador to Kenya from 2010 to 2015.



The Office of the Attorney General told the Swiss news agency SDA on Friday that it had come to its conclusion after having examined the case in detail. It is now up to the Office of the Attorney General’s supervisory authority to nominate a special prosecutor to take over the affair.



Spokeswoman Walburga Bur said that the decision had been made “to avoid any appearance of bias”.



At the end of September, the justice ministry authorised the Attorney General to investigate Pitteloud. This step is required by law when a government employee is accused of a crime that influences his or her official duties or job.



Complaint response



The investigation into Pitteloud is a response to a complaint filed against him by two Kenyans who themselves are under investigation for money laundering in Switzerland and Kenya.



The two men claim the Swiss diplomat tried to bribe them by demanding CHF50 million ($51.5 million) to have the investigation dropped in Switzerland, according to Swiss media outlets.



In May 2015, the men filed a complaint with Swiss authorities. The Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona agreed to hear their appeal on grounds of alleged coercion.



A former head of Switzerland's security services, Pitteloud is currently the head of the Swiss foreign ministry’s directorate for securing and managing resources.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.



