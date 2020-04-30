This content was published on April 30, 2020 11:21 AM

Swiss soldiers inform a cyclist that the Swiss-French border near Thonex, Geneva, is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic (April 21, 2020). (Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi)

Can I travel to Switzerland? Are the airports open? Can I drive to my holiday home? Here’s an overview of the latest border situation in the small Alpine nation.

Owing to a positive evolution of the coronavirus in Switzerland, this week some of the unprecedented lockdown measures have been relaxed, including the easing of some border restrictions. Despite this, the government remains extremely cautious over the question of mobility.

On Wednesday, the Federal Council announcedexternal link that from May 11 it would process the backlog of applications made by non-Swiss citizens to work or rejoin family in Switzerland. A second phase of easing border restrictions may be possible from June 8 but for the moment tough border controls remain in place.



Border situation

Switzerland’s frontiers have been closed and strictly controlled since March 13, when the government limited land border crossings from Italy to curb the spread of the virus. Restrictions on entry by land and by air were later extended to all Schengen and non-Schengen states.



Only Swiss citizens, Swiss resident permit-holders, those entering the country for professional reasons (e.g., those who work here and have a permit to prove it), essential health workers, those transiting through or “in a situation of absolute necessity”, can currently enter the country.external link These measures have been in place since March 25.



+ Over 50,000 denied entry to Switzerland since borders tightened



Overall, cross-border traffic has fallen by 70% compared to before the crisis, according to the Federal Customs Administration (FCA). However, around the country it has picked up by 10% since April 27 when some easing measures were introduced.

Vehicles continue to be channelled through the largest customs postsexternal link for checks, while some 130 other border crossing points across Switzerland are closed. Some checkpoint re-openings are planned with the easing.



In canton Geneva, which accounts for around 100,000 workers from neighbouring France, cross-border activity has continued. Nine border posts are currently open or partially open to let people drive to work.

“The situation remains tense as the number of border posts has been heavily reduced,” said Geneva transport department spokesperson Roland Godel.



Airports



Meanwhile, Switzerland’s main airports – Zurich and Geneva – are almost completely at a standstill.

At Geneva airport, the main terminal’s lights are on but there is literally no one present. Around 30 SWISS and Easyjet planes sit idle on the tarmac. In April, there have been roughly eight flight movements (departures and arrivals) a day, mostly Air France, SWISS, Lufthansa and Alitalia flights to Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Rome and Paris Charles de Gaulle airports.



“We count around 50-300 passengers a day, compared to 40,000-600,000 normally,” Geneva airport Director André Schneider told the Le Temps newspaper. Meanwhile, air freight is reportedly holding up compared to 2019 thanks to delivery services such as DHL, TNT/FedEX and UPS.



Zurich Airport traffic has also been severely reduced by the virus to around 25 flight movements a day this month.

“In the first two weeks of April, the number of air traffic movements and passengers have further decreased with a reduction of more than 95% compared to the previous year,” airport spokesperson Raffaela Stelzer told swissinfo.ch.

A handful of airlines continue to guarantee flights to destinations such as Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Porto, London, Berlin, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Newark in the US. SWISS, for example, announced on Wednesday that it was continuing to offer 28 weekly flights from Switzerland, or 3% of its usual offering.



Zurich Airport traffic has also been severely reduced by the virus to around 25 flight movements a day this month. (Keystone / Ennio Leanza)

Summer holidays abroad?



“Whenever you say easing, everyone thinks of summer holidays abroad,” Swiss Justice Minister Karin Keller-Suter told reporters on Wednesday. “But the question is, can you get into another country?”

Since other countries have also imposed strict border controls and are ruling out imminent re-openings for now, restrictions remain in place for tourism in both directions.



European ministers are very cautious as nobody wants too much cross-border mobility right now and it’s not in Switzerland’s interest to be the only country to open to foreign visitors, said Keller-Suter.



But this week the ministers of justice and home affairs of Europe’s Schengen states agreed unanimously on a coordinated step-by-step lifting of travel restrictions while reaffirming the priority of protecting citizens against the virus.

“Initially, the progressive reopening of Europe’s internal frontiers must take place. Only after that will a step-by-step reopening of the Schengen external borders be possible to allow the entry of people from third states,” the Swiss justice ministry said in a statementexternal link.



Andreas Wittmer, head of the Center for Aviation Competence at the University of St. Gallen, predicts European air traffic to slowly pick up in the second half of the year. By contrast, it is likely to be 2021 before the long-haul networks are up and running again, and it will then take several months to years before the entire network is reactivated, depending on how demand recovers and develops, he told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.



For now, Keller-Suter strongly advises Swiss citizens to “stay in the country for their holidays”. In this way we can contribute to helping the national tourism economy recover, she declared.



swissinfo.ch

