Citizens of Liechtenstein are the only non-Swiss who may still enter Switzerland no questions asked

(Keystone)

The Swiss government has extended entry restrictions to all Schengen states. This will increase the protection given to the population against the coronavirus, it said on Wednesday.

Last week the Federal Council (executive body) imposed restrictions on entry by land and by air from Italy, France, Germany, Austria and Spain, and from all non-Schengen states.

“Since midnight, these stricter entry requirements have also applied to flights from all remaining Schengen statesexternal link with the exception of the Principality of Liechtenstein. The relevant authorities in the EU have been notified of the changes,” the government said in a statementexternal link.

With the extension of the stricter entry requirements to cover flights from all Schengen states and the checks being made on these entry requirements as part of border controls at airports, all flights from abroad are now subject to the same entry checks.

Citizens of Switzerland and Liechtenstein, people with a Swiss residence permit and people who have to travel to Switzerland for work-related reasons or because of an emergency will continue to be allowed to enter the country. Travellers may continue to transit through Switzerland and movements of goods are still permitted.







Neuer Inhalt newsletter subscription Never miss a top story: subscribe to our weekly newsletter now.

swissinfo.ch/ts

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018