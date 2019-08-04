They may look pretty but Switzerland's mountains can sometimes be treacherous. (Keystone)

Four people, including three German citizens, died in the Swiss mountains this weekend in circumstances that are still being clarified.

Two German men fell to their deaths on Saturday morning as they were climbing the Dent Blanche mountain at over 4,000 metres in canton Valais. The scene was witnessed by other climbers who called the rescue services, but the victims were found dead. An investigation has been opened to determine what happened.

In canton Graubunden, a 30-year-old German woman also fell to her death as she tried to climb the Fiamma mountain at Vicosoprano. First indications suggest that the rock on which she was standing came away from the rock wall, according to the cantonal police. The woman fell about 100 metres and was no longer alive when the rescue helicopter found her.

Also on Saturday in canton Graubunden, a 66-year-old hiker was found dead in the Monte Laura region at Roveredo after his wife raised the alarm. Police estimate that he fell about 80 metres down a steep slope.



